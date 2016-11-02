Gundogan: ‘We could have beaten Barca 4-1 or 5-1’

Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City could have beaten Barcelona even more emphatically than they did on Tuesday.

City came from behind – with Gundogan scoring twice – to record a famous 3-1 victory over the five-time European champions in the Champions League.

Coming after losing to the same opponents 4-0 just a fortnight earlier in the Nou Camp it was a remarkable feat, yet it was not undeserved as Pep Guardiola’s men produced a highly impressive performance.

Midfielder Gundogan said: “It was definitely a big win for us. For me, what was important was our performance in the second half after we equalised before half-time.

“We did a very good job, we controlled Barcelona and had a few more chances to score goals. If we had taken them, maybe we could have won 4-1 or 5-1.

“The performance was great, we can enjoy it now and be really happy. I hope we can take confidence from the spirit we showed.”

The result got City back on course for a place in the last 16 and they can now complete the task with victory in their next Group C game at Borussia Monchengladbach later this month. They have also still got to play Celtic at home.

Germany international Gundogan said: “It was quite an impressive win for us and maybe we did not expect that, especially the way we played, but it’s just a win.

“It’s three points, of course a very important three points, but it’s not worth more than a win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

“We know there are two more games to go. We have a game in Germany which we know will not be easy against a really good team. The group stage is not over yet.”