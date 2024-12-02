Arsenal are reportedly in advanced discussions with Roberto Olabe to appoint him as former sporting director Edu’s replacement, with the 57-year-old set to leave Real Sociedad.

The Spaniard is now the firm favourite to replace the former Gunners midfielder ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, although complications with leaving the executive role Olabe currently has at Sociedad means he will not be able to join up until next summer.

Things had gone fairly quiet on the Edu replacement front recently after the Brazilian quit The Emirates to take up Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’s offer to manage his footballing activities in their multi-club module.

Edu’s superb work behind the scenes over the last few years has seen Arsenal create one of the best squads in the Premier League, with a replacement facing a tough act to follow.

A few notable names have been put on the table, including PSG’s Luis Campos and West Ham United’s Tim Steidten, but Foot Mercato reports that the Gunners have taken a different route instead in the form of Olabe.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the former goalkeeper once it became clear that Edu would be on his way, especially after Olabe gave the switch to north London the green light.

The Sociedad man certainly comes with tremendous experience, having also managed Real Sociedad in the past and he’s expected to have a rapport with Arteta as the pair already know each other in a good capacity.

Olabe’s arrival could see Arsenal work the Spanish market again when it comes to strengthening Arteta’s squad going forward, especially with the 57-year-old a well-known LaLiga figure.

It’s not yet fully clear on when he will be able to take the job, but the wheels will almost certainly be in motion to make sure Olabe is around to do most of the business ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Jakub Kiwior reportedly has ’10 clubs’ chasing him, and three have already approached Arsenal to discuss a deal, who will cost more than was last reported.

Kiwior has struggled to find his way into the Gunners’ starting XI for most of the time he’s been at the club. Since joining partway through 2022/23, he has made just 48 appearances.

To that end, the Pole could move on, with a plethora of sides in the mix for him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly ‘considered’ making a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in the summer, in what could be the 27-year-old’s final chance to land a big contract.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have considered making a move for the Englishman upon the expiry of his Everton contract in 2025.

IN FOCUS – Edu’s biggest Arsenal signings