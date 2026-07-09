Arsenal AGREE deal for Bruno Guimaraes as Newcastle compromise on fee

A trusted source has cut through the speculation to confirm an agreement has been struck in the Bruno Guimaraes transfer saga, and how much Arsenal must actually pay Newcastle has been revealed.

Arsenal aren’t content to rest after last season’s success, and fully intend to embark on a period of sustained dominance.

To do so, the Gunners are making ruthless decisions with regards to those who helped end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title.

Leandro Trossard is being sold to Besiktas, with Arsenal prioritising a blockbuster move for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as his replacement.

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In central midfield, one of those already in situ will have to accept a demotion to the bench if Bruno Guimaraes arrives from Newcastle.

The Brazil international, 28, has informed the Magpies of his desire to leave Newcastle and join the Premier League champions.

Guimaraes – who is Newcastle’s captain – won’t agitate for a move or cause chaos behind the scenes. Nevertheless, his desire is clear and has been communicated to the club.

Given the player’s intentions, you’d assume ironing out personal terms would be a mere formality for Arsenal.

Indeed, some reports, albeit not overly reliable ones, have claimed an agreement with the player has been struck. Globo in Brazil, for example, have made such claims.

And according to the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, it can now be confirmed Arsenal and Guimaraes do have an agreement on personal terms sealed.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Bruno Guimaraes

He wrote on X: ‘Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal.

‘Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.’

As mentioned, Newcastle are denying any club-to-club talks have been held with the Gunners.

That’s because Arsenal’s opening bid worth £55m was only made on a verbal basis and through intermediaries.

Since then, agents of Guimaraes have proposed a £65m transfer to Newcastle, though the Magpies have no intention of doing business at that number.

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Newcastle to compromise with £75m sale?

Instead, they value Guimaraes at a much loftier £90m, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the true number that can get this deal done is £75m.

Reporting on X, Hope – who specialises in covering Newcastle – stated: ‘Sources claim £75m could see progress.’

Newcastle have already sold Sandro Tonali this window, with the Italian joining Tottenham for £100m (£92.5m plus £7.5m in add-ons).

From an Arsenal perspective, they’ll be hoping Newcastle get to work on midfield signings of their own to pave the way for Guimaraes to go, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

The Magpies announced the arrival of Sean Steur from Ajax on Thursday, and according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, they’ve just struck an agreement to sign Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for just over £50m…

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