Arsenal exit could follow shock transfer battle as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid want Saudi target

Thomas Partey is on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly both planning for the signing of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season.

Partey has maintained a regular role in the Arsenal side this season. Indeed, he has played every single game in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and has missed just five minutes in the English top flight.

As such, the Gunners could be losing a big asset if Partey was to walk out the door in the summer.

He is out of contract then, and he would therefore be able to negotiate with sides from the winter.

According to Fichajes, among those sides are Barcelona and Atletico, both of whom are planning on having the midfielder in their ranks come next term.

Indeed, both believe the Arsenal man would strengthen their midfields, while he’s obviously a cheap option, given he’s likely to be available for no transfer fee. That means a battle in terms of wage offers could ensue.

Partey no stranger to Atletico

A move to Atletico would see Partey return to a club where he spent over five years, playing 188 games.

He scored 16 goals, provided 12 assists, and won both La Liga and the Europa League.

But TEAMtalk believes that Saudi Arabia is the most likely destination for the midfielder.

Chief negotiators within the Saudi Pro League have been in talks with him since the summer, having discussed personal terms, and they plan to initiate new contacts soon.

Arsenal round-up: big exit could occur

Arsenal could see the back of an even more important star than Partey at some point.

Indeed, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with William Saliba, and Antonio Rudiger has named him as the centre-back he’d most like to play with, adding fire to a potential move.

They could see a couple of players head through the door, though.

Arsenal have been told that a bid of near £30million could secure the services of goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are prepared to challenge Premier League rivals for the services of Lille striker Jonathan David, amid his good form.

How Partey has performed at Arsenal

Thomas Partey Arsenal career stats

Partey has not had the same goalscoring threat at Arsenal as he had with Atletico, but he has still been a useful player during his time at the club.

He could surely still offer something in Europe, but whether he’d choose that over Saudi Arabia remains to be seen.