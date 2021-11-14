Arsenal have failed with a ‘last-minute attempt’ to sign a Tottenham target as an outgoing star’s replacement after Fabrizio Romano provided a fresh update on his next move.

After a summer which saw six new first-teamers arrive, competition for places at Arsenal is fiercer than ever before under Mikel Arteta. That statement is never more evident than at left-back. Despite being one of the Gunners’ most talented performers, Kieran Tierney is currently behind the wildly impressive Nuno Tavares in the pecking order.

Another position where competition was expected to be strong is at goalkeeper. However, Aaron Ramsdale’s form has been so good since his arrival that Bernd Leno has rarely had a look in.

The German was previously believed to be unhappy at being relegated to a mere back-up. And with no European football providing rotation chances, Leno’s minutes have been in desperately short supply.

As such, The Daily Express claim Leno is tracking to leave the Emirates in one of the next two windows.

That will leave Arteta requiring a dependable back-up and will likely mean a splash in the transfer market is made.

The Express (citing Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport), report Ajax’s Andre Onana was on the club’s radar to fil the looming void.

The 25-year-old recently returned to action following a doping ban. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his return in Amsterdam is due to be a brief one.

Arsenal had been linked with the Cameroon star over the summer. He then emerged on Tottenham’s radar following the appointment of Antonio Conte. Onana was touted as the ideal successor to Hugo Lloris, who at 34, could be gradually phased out.

Serie A champions Inter are also understood to be in the mix and by all accounts, are the hot favourites. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Arsenal launching a ‘last-minute attempt’ to hijack Inter’s mooted free agent deal.

However, it’s noted the Gunners fell short in their efforts, and trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided confirmation on where Onana will end up.

He tweeted the goalkeeper’s plans are ‘clear and confirmed’. Onana holds a ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter and intends to sign a four-year deal as soon as he is able to over the next few months.

Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid striker after Vlahovic snub

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to bring in an ‘easy’ striker option following their rejection by Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta recently urged Gunners technical director Edu Gaspar to contact Vlahovic’s agent over a transfer. But the north London outfit were left ’embarrassed’ as the representative would not even pick up their calls.

The Serbian’s entourage want him to represent a top Champions League club when he leaves Fiorentina. That means Liverpool, Man City and Juventus are all in with a shout.

Arsenal are no longer part of the race and will have to look at alternative forwards. They need to sign someone soon as Alexandre Lacazette is nearing an Emirates exit.

Sport Witness, citing Spanish outlet AS, provide an update on the transfer hunt. They claim that Real Madrid man Luka Jovic is in Arteta and Arsenal’s sights.

A likely option would be a loan move in the January transfer window. That would allow Arteta to assess his impact in the second half of the campaign. A formal bid could then be launched, should Jovic succeed. There is no indication of a fee, although the Spanish giants would want to get back some of the £50m they paid for him two years ago.

