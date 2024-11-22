Arsenal could reportedly succeed in landing Alexander Isak in the January window, with Newcastle delaying contract talks, and Champions League football being on offer at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Isak of late. Their desire to add firepower to their side is understandable given they haven’t won a game since the end of October.

One of the three games they played since then, they lost 1-0 to Newcastle, with Isak bagging the only goal.

But it’s believed Arsenal could lure the Swede through the door in January. GIVEMESPORT states being able to offer Champions League football, and the fact Newcastle are putting off a contract offer, could mean a winter switch is viable.

It is believed the Gunners are continuing to eye Isak in case an opportunity to land him arises mid-season, with the Magpies unable to tie him down, and delaying contract talks as they don’t feel they can offer him a significant pay rise, which Arsenal can.

It’s believed Newcastle therefore risk having Isak lured away, and that he wants to play European football within the next two years, that Arsenal can currently offer Champions League football puts them in a good spot.

Isak is also said to be putting ambition ahead of money-making, so the Gunners’ current position could help them.

Isak is Arsenal’s top target

Arsenal are not said to have made the call on whether they’ll pursue Isak in January just yet, but TEAMtalk reported of late that he is their ‘dream’ target.

We believe the Gunners hope to see him join in the near future, even if not in the winter window.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Isak is concerned about the slowing pace of Newcastle’s progression.

If they finish the season poorly, a summer move seems almost certain, but the Gunners could seemingly make the move before then.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners on back foot for Zubimendi

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be in the mix for Martin Zubimendi. TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds are planning on lodging an offer, with sources stating they have a very good chance of signing him ahead of their rivals.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson, who has been linked with Arsenal at times over the past year or so, is reportedly keen to leave Brighton in the summer.

Arsenal are also said to be active in the chase for Brahim Diaz.

And it’s said that the north London outfit are beginning talks with Leandro Trossard over a new contract.

