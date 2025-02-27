Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright fears Alexander Isak will snub his old club in favour of joining up with a Premier League rival instead, in what would be a devastating blow for Mikel Arteta.

The Newcastle United and Sweden forward is believed to be Arteta’s dream transfer signing for a Gunners team that is short of having a world class No.9 leading the line, with Isak entering that status given his superb performances for the Magpies this season.

Arsenal lost both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to season-ending injuries in recent times, which makes the decision not to sign another forward in the January transfer window even more surprising.

That is expected to rectified this summer though, with Isak remaining at the top of their list despite the Gunners being put off his asking price of in excess of £120m during the winter window.

It’s thought that the north London will spend big on a striker this summer after going close in the Premier League title race for the last two seasons. They are also second this time around but remain a whopping 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool with 11 games to go.

Isak’s form at Newcastle has been nothing short of sensational this term, netting 19 goals in 24 Premier League games and attracting plenty of interest in the process.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea’s needs for a new central attacker are all clear to see, with Arne Slot’s men closing in on title success despite often starting their recognised No.9 Darwin Nunez on the bench.

And while Wright would love to see the Swedish frontman turning out in the red of Arsenal, he believes that a switch to Merseyside is more likely.

“‘With what Alexander Isak has done and who he is, I would buy him for £120m, no danger,” Wright said on The Overlap with Sky Bet. “If we could get him, you need to chase that. I would be devastated if Arsenal weren’t in for him.”

But, asked if he believes Isak would rather join Arsenal or Liverpool, Wright added: “He would probably go to Liverpool.

“I’d like to think Mikel Arteta could convince him but look at Liverpool and Arne Slot. Slot hasn’t even got his own players in yet. That seems like a move attractive proposition but again, Arsenal will need to do the work.

“I would hate it if it was between Arsenal and Liverpool because he would probably go for Liverpool with the way it’s gone for Arne Slot.”

Carragher still thinks Isak could stay put

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, does not expect Newcastle’s price-tag to stand in Liverpool’s way of signing Isak in another blow to the Gunners – although he could also see the player staying put.

“Arsenal and Liverpool will both be in the market for a new striker,” he said. “I know this will upset Newcastle fans but do you think it’s realistic that another Premier League club could sign Isak?

“Would anyone be willing to go to £120-130m. He’s got three years on his contract so he’s not going to go for nothing anytime soon.

“I don’t think Liverpool would be too worried about paying that. They made a £110m bid for [Moises] Caicedo before he went to Chelsea. You’re going to get four or five seasons out of Isak.”

Newcastle’s hopes of keeping hold of Isak would be boosted if they managed to qualify for the Champions League, with the Magpies currently sitting sixth – although there is the possibility that fifth place could also be enough to secure a spot this season.

