Arsenal plot blockbuster LB signing after joining Man City, Chelsea in transfer tussle

Arsenal are looking within the Premier League for their next left-back

Arsenal are doing their research on new left-backs and have been taking a close look at Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to a report.

Ait-Nouri has emerged as one of the left-backs with the biggest potential outside the Premier League’s top six thanks to his form for Wolves. This season has been the busiest of his career so far and also his joint-best in terms of goal contributions.

TEAMtalk has already explained how Ait-Nouri is under consideration by Chelsea, while he has been recommended to Liverpool and could be a target for Manchester United.

It seems all the big clubs are queuing up for Ait-Nouri and Arsenal are the latest, according to TBR Football.

Arsenal currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko as their main left-back and can also call upon Jakub Kiwior there, but it feels like one of the positions they will need to upgrade for long-term success.

TBR Football claims Arsenal have been watching Ait-Nouri for a number of months and putting in their research about the 22-year-old.

There were links between Ait-Nouri and Arsenal back in January, but there was no winter move for him. It looks like the Gunners have not lost sight of him as a potential target, though.

Chelsea, Man City in battle for Ait-Nouri

The report confirms what we told you about Chelsea having him on their shortlist too, while also adding that Manchester City have been looking at the Algeria international as well.

Left-back is a bit of a gap in Man City’s star-studded squad, while Chelsea are seeking competition for Ben Chilwell while Marc Cucurella faces an uncertain future amid interest from Aston Villa.

However, our information is that Ait-Nouri is not the highest priority on Chelsea’s left-back list. It remains to be seen where he ranks among Arsenal’s and Man City’s thinking.

Wolves only have Ait-Nouri under contract until 2026 and will be bracing themselves for bids this summer. Their asking price remains to be seen but they are bound to make a profit, since he cost them just shy of £10m to keep after a loan spell in the 2020-21 season.

Ait-Nouri previously made his name in France with Angers but has now cemented himself as a Premier League star and still has an upwards trajectory to follow.

His agent Jorge Mendes will be trying to oversee the best solution so he can continue his progress in the top flight and potentially towards a club of European pedigree.

