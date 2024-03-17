Arsenal ready to accept £25m offer from Premier League rival for talented attacking star

Reiss Nelson (r) could be on his way to Brighton this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to accept an offer in the region of £25million for a top attacking talent who has struggled to earn regular game time under Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta is expected to freshen up his squad again this summer despite the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League table, while they also face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But despite another sustained Premier League title challenge and a strong run in Europe, Arteta is well aware that players will have to be moved when the season comes to an end in order to satisfy FFP restrictions.

And one of those players is forward Reiss Nelson, who is being targeted by Brighton for a move down to the south coast.

TEAMtalk first brought you news of the Seagulls’ interest recently, with a £30m package likely to be enough for the Gunners to accept.

The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and could look to leave at the end of the season.

As we told you, Brighton are big admirers of Nelson and believe he could star in an inverted-winger role in Roberto De Zerbi’s system similar to what Kaoru Mitoma does on the left of their attack.

Football Insider now reports that Nelson could move to Arsenal‘s Premier League rivals for a fee between £25-30m.

The versatile attacker is capable of playing on either wing but is currently finding it hard to dislodge Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and is growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities in north London.

Indeed, he is yet to start a Premier League match for the Gunners this season and has made 23 appearances across all competitions for a grand total of just 654 minutes.

Nelson surplus to requirements at Arsenal

Nelson currently has four years remaining on his contract, having penned a long-term extension in the summer of 2023.

However, he has been sent out on loan twice since initially breaking into the Gunners first-team, having stints in Germany and Holland at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord respectively.

The winger has made 88 total first-team appearances for Arsenal since his breakthrough in 2017, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists in that time.

Arteta’s men are back in action on Sunday March 31 after the international break when they head to title rivals Cityi n what should be a humdinger of a game.

