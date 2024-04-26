Arsenal are getting closer to bolstering Mikel Arteta’s squad with a new striker, as reports in Italy have provided a big hint Joshua Zirkzee will be arriving at the Emirates.

Arteta’s current striker options are Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, though that might not be the case for much longer. Arteta has told Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar he needs a more efficient centre-forward to replace Jesus and net at least 25 goals per season.

This has prompted transfer links with several forwards, including Zirkzee, Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Initially, Arsenal looked set to move for Brentford’s Toney, before moving on to Sporting CP goal machine Gyokeres.

But on Wednesday, it emerged that Arsenal are actually prioritising the arrival of Zirkzee, who currently represents Italian side Bologna.

It was claimed that the Gunners have struck an agreement on personal terms with Zirkzee and are also making progress in their talks with Bologna over a potential €60million (£51m) deal.

According to an update from Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan and Inter Milan remain in the mix for the 22-year-old’s signing, though there is a huge ‘threat’ coming from England, and that is Arsenal.

Due to the recent financial problems suffered by Italian clubs, Milan and Inter have little chance of matching any Arsenal bid for Zirkzee.

Arsenal have ‘great chance’ to land new striker

There is now a ‘great chance’ Arsenal will win the race for Zirkzee and tie him down to a long-term contract.

Arsenal’s superior financial power is the first reason the Dutchman is highly likely to be playing alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli next term. The second is that Zirkzee views Arsenal’s style of play as being ‘perfect’, as it is both enjoyable and will help his development massively.

Zirkzee is not yet on the level of other top-class strikers such as Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak, having scored 12 goals in 34 appearances so far this season. However, Arsenal scouts feel he has the potential to emerge into a deadly goalscorer in the coming years.

Zirkzee is also skilful and has the ability to link up play with those around him, which means he should be able to provide the best of both worlds for Arteta in the long run.

Many Arsenal fans have gotten very excited about a possible deal for Gyokeres. Although, it is clear that Zirkzee’s £51m price tag makes him far cheaper than the £86m-rated Sporting ace.

