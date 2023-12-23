Arsenal urged to sacrifice 499-game quartet to fund £112m elite striker transfer; deal ‘will happen’

Victor Osimhen, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe next to the Arsenal badge

Don Hutchison has recommended that Arsenal get rid of four players in order to fund a £112million move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners are increasingly being linked with top strikers at the moment. That may have something to do with the fact their main central attacker, Gabriel Jesus, has scored three Premier League goals this season.

Not only that, but he’s already spent more than one spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal are pushing to win the title, and can’t do that with a player who can’t consistently find the net, and certainly won’t do if he’s sat on the sidelines.

Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney are two players who are being most-heavily linked with the Gunners at the moment.

But Dean Jones believes the former may turn down a return to England given he’s thriving in Portugal.

Reports are increasingly suggesting that Toney is looking favourably on a move to Arsenal. However, TEAMtalk recently revealed the Gunners feel they may have to sell before they can buy him.

It seems that would be the case for another elite striker, Osimhen, too.

Hutchison tells Gunners to sacrifice 499-game quartet

Indeed, former Premier League man Hutchison believes there’s the potential to sign a top striker, given there are saleable assets on the books at the Emirates to fund the signing of one.

“If you’re going for strikers and you have some money to spend, just some names roughly, if Arsenal want to get some money in to sign Victor Osimhen, who I think is one of the best out there, you could sell [Mohamed] Elneny, [Eddie] Nketiah, [Reiss] Nelson and [Emile] Smith Rowe,” Hutchison said on Football Daily.

“There’s plenty of players out there, you can get some funds in for this top striker.”

In terms of Nketiah, TEAMtalk recently revealed Arsenal don’t want to lose him, as Mikel Arteta is a big fan of his, and turned away an approach from Brentford due to that.

However, if selling him is the route to an elite striker coming through the door, surely it would be considered, and the other men might well be pushed out the door as well.

Osimhen will cost £112million

And if Osimhen is the player Arsenal want, they’ll be forced to get some players off the books.

Indeed, it’s been reported that the electric Nigerian – who scored 26 Serie A goals last season – is in talks with his club over a new deal which would include a £112million release clause.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that is going to be put in place.

“Victor Osimhen’s new deal is almost agreed, contract until 2026, and a release clause will be there,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, only confirmed on Friday what we already knew and mentioned. It will happen guys.”

READ MORE: Arsenal target Ivan Toney takes future into his own hands with intriguing hint after major Tottenham decision