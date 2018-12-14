Gunning for No 1: Bielsa Rhapsody invades the Christmas charts

A new Christmas number one could be on the cards in the form of Queen’s famous reimagined hit, known as Bielsa Rhapsody.

The single, which pays homage to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, made its debut on the Phat Chants podcast.

After taking the internet by storm and gathering millions of views, the track was officially released on 13th December for download, with the aim being to get the parody to number one in the Christmas charts.

Please keep supporting this cause, we’ve got 6 days to get this to Christmas number 1. Probably need about 40k downloads. Keep sharing please! https://t.co/HT7k8g0lsp — Micky P Kerr (@MickyPKerr) 14 December 2018

Micky P Kerr, who made the final of 2018’s Britain’s Got Talent, and lead singer from the Pigeon Detectives Matt Bowman are the masterminds behind the track, as they look to raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Bielsa Rhapsody is available to download from iTunes, Spotify and all of the usual places from just 99p.

(Official artwork for the Bielsa Rhapsody song)

The Argentinian manager has become somewhat of a cult hero after taking over as manager at Elland Road in the summer, when he replaced Paul Heckingbottom.

After going from early leaders in the Championship to finishing a lowly 13th last season, Bielsa has been able to completely transform the former Champions League semi-finalists’ form this time around.

The Whites sit second in the table behind Norwich and are on a run of four straight wins as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.