Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland says that life will not be the same without Jadon Sancho, but insists it could get “even better”.

Haaland joined Sancho at the Bundesliga club in January 2020 and has shown imperious form since. Indeed, he has scored 57 goals in 59 games, forming a deadly link-up with his colleague. However, with impressive performances comes transfer speculation and Manchester United have snapped Sancho up.

The England international is moving to Old Trafford in a £73million deal.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Haaland opened up on how he is looking for another attacking partner to compliment his deadly ability.

“Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he’s a top player,” the Norwegian said.

“So of course it’s sad that he goes but that’s how it is and that’s football. You never know what will happen.

“But I think that there’s a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

“We have to see who I match the best with.”

Haaland himself has attracted transfer attention from Chelsea. Reports claim that Blues owner Roman Abramovich has made it his ‘personal mission’ to sign the 20-year-old.

Transfer Chatter - Varane set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Chiesa, Isco future in doubt Raphael Varane looks set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Federico Chiesa and Isco's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

Furthermore, he has planned a £150million bid which he believes Dortmund will not refuse.

Dortmund, though, have reportedly insisted that they will gamble on keeping him for another year.

For his part, Haaland has said that he has no problems continuing to develop at his current employers and he added to Stadium Astro that he is looking forward to working with new boss Marco Rose.

Haaland excited for Dortmund season

“I talked a little bit with him and I know him from before because I had him for six months at Salzburg,” the striker said of his new manager.

“He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him.

“I heard the training sessions are hard here so it’s exactly the same as it was at Salzburg. Hard training and a lot of running.

“That’s what I expect the tactics to be, to press a lot and run a lot and attack a lot.”

Elsewhere at Dortmund, 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set for another exciting season as he continues his exciting early career.