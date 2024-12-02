Haaland mocked after Van Dijk masterclass, as Liverpool ace ends ‘silly debate’ with Man Utd, Chelsea legends

Pundit Jamie Carragher made a literal dad joke when assessing Erling Haaland’s display in Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, while the Reds legend also claimed Virgil van Dijk has put a ‘silly debate’ to rest.

Liverpool put reigning champions Man City to the sword on Sunday and but for wasteful finishing, the two-goal margin of victory could’ve been far greater.

The crunch clash offered fans across the globe another chance to see two of the game’s greats come head-to-head.

Erling Haaland is widely viewed as the premier frontman in the EPL today. Virgil van Dijk takes that honour in the centre-back position, though there was only one winner when the pair duelled at Anfield.

Van Dijk pocketed his Norwegian counterpart and with Haaland unable to get the better of his man, Man City never looked likely to score from first minute to last.

Taking to X post-match, Carragher claimed Van Dijk’s imperious display made Erling Haaland look like his father, Alf-Inge Haaland.

Alf-Inge was a fine player in his own right back in the day for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Man City, though he was never viewed in the world class category like Erling is today.

Furthermore, Carragher called on fans of all clubs to end the ‘silly debate’ around who is the greatest centre-back in the Premier League era.

The debate often comes down to four players – Man Utd pair Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, Chelsea icon John Terry, and Liverpool’s Van Dijk. Per Carragher, Van Dijk is head and shoulders above all others and his displays against Kylian Mbappe and Haaland over the past week are irrefutable evidence of that.

Carragher wrote: “Virgil van Dijk performance today was unbelievable! (I know he made a mistake at the end!) He made Erling Haaland look like Alf-Inge Haaland!

“The best striker v best centre-back should be a great battle, but it’s so easy for him. He’s the best CB we’ve ever seen in the Premier League, I know the replies will scream Liverpool bias!!!! Or compare trophies to others but that’s all nonsense.

“I always said it was John Terry before VVD came along and he played for one of my biggest rivals in Chelsea!! Trophies depend on your team or money or timing.

“All great defenders of the past had attackers who caused them problems, but who ever causes VVD any?? He’s just played against Mbappe and Haaland in the last four days and played them with such ease he could’ve played with a cigar!!!!

“Please stop this silly debate about the best CB, it’s not even close.”

Virgil van Dijk to sign new Liverpool contract – reports

Van Dijk is out of contract at season’s end. While he may be 33 years of age, the Dutch colossus is showing no signs of decline and remains arguably the No 1 centre-back in world football.

And according to separate reports from Anfield Watch and TBR Football, Van Dijk WILL pen fresh terms to extend his stay at Anfield.

The player’s agent has reportedly begun to tell interested parties that Van Dijk is ‘no longer attainable.’

Furthermore, the date of December 27 has been theorised as when Liverpool will officially announce Van Dijk’s extension.

December 27 is the date on which Liverpool originally announced they had reached an agreement with Southampton for Van Dijk’s transfer back in 2017.

TEAMtalk understands the likeliest outcome with regards to length of contract is a two-year deal.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah, Marmoush, Kerkez

In other news, L’Equipe claim Salah has a ‘good chance’ of joining PSG on a free transfer after the Egyptian and his camp began ‘actively engaging’ in discussions.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have firmed up their interest in Salah’s Egyptian compatriot, Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in just 19 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Liverpool’s interest is ‘concrete’ and Marmoush will ‘immediately’ agree an Anfield switch if an offer is made.

Finally, Caught Offside reported Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. A transfer in January is not out of the question for the £40m-rated left-back.

