Haaland stance sees Chelsea open initial talks to sign top-tier striker

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent of one of the deadliest striker’s in European football after growing frustrated in their hunt for Erling Haaland.

The Champions League winners are looking to upgrade their central striking position this summer, with Olivier Giroud now at AC Milan and Tammy Abraham also set for an exit. Doubts have also emerged over Timo Werner’s long-term Stamford Bridge future after his struggles last season.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Haaland is the name at the top of Thomas Tuchel’s list. However, the Bundesliga giants are refusing to sell the Norwegian, having already agreed to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Haaland would cost in excess of £150m, if Dortmund buckled, and with that in mind, Tuchel is looking at other targets.

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have both been mooted, along with Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi. However, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is the player in question.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the Poland forward, with the Blues ready to take advantage.

German outlet Sport Bild claims that Chelsea chiefs have already held initial talks with the Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi.

The 32-year-old still has two years remaining on his current Bayern deal. The German giants are desperate to tie him down to longer terms, but have so far failed in negotiations.

Chelsea offer on the table

The Sun reported earlier this month that the Blues are willing to offer £50m offer for player, if further talks fail.

Lewandowski has been in incredible form for Bayern in recent seasons and set a new single-season record of 41 Bundesliga goals in the last campaign.

The report adds that Bayern could cash-in on Lewandowski, rather than lose him for nothing in 2023.

As for Abraham’s Blues’ future, latest reports suggest he could head to Arsenal on loan with a £40m obligation-to-buy.

Tottenham and West Ham have also been monitoring the England man. However, they have both been put off by his asking price.

