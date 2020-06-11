Haaland tipped to shine for Liverpool – but ‘only talks about Leeds United’

Manchester United have been warned that reported striker target Erling Haaland only has eyes for Leeds United.

The Norwegian sensation burst onto the scene this season with Red Bull Salzburg.

His 28 goals in 22 appearances for the Austrian high flyers grabbed the attentions of Europe’s heavy hitters, with his sparkling goalscoring displays versus Liverpool in the Champions League a particular highlight.

Man Utd were one of a number of clubs who sought to secure his signature in January, though the potential deal broke down amid the player having one key uncertainty about the Red Devils.

A move to the Bundesliga with Dortmund was eventually agreed, where Haaland demolished any concerns that he’d struggle at a higher level. Haaland had notched a further 12 goals in 11 appearances before the season was temporarily halted.

His continued rapid rise has seen both Real Madrid or Man Utd linked – and it’s claimed they could succeed by launching a massive bid.

However, Norwegian TV commentator Jan Aage Fjortoft reckons Haaland would be a good fit for Liverpool. And has also warned the Red Devils that there is only one ‘United’ the striker is interested in joining.

Fjortoft told Blood Red podcast: “At Dortmund, he has players like Julian Brandt who sees [his perfectly timed runs].

“He would be a good fit for any club and for Liverpool he is good – when he speaks about United, he speaks about Leeds United!”

Haaland, the son of former Leeds star Alf Inge, was born in the city and Fjortoft continued: “I think he’ll end up in England at some stage, but he is 19 and we should make space to have five games without scoring.

“We should just wait and see how he is doing – he is at the right place now.”

Van Dijk was ‘angry about Haaland’

One man who would probably rather play with than against Haaland is Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

After netting for (former club) RB Salzburg at Anfield – in a game Liverpool eventually won 4-3 – Van Dijk was asked after the game about the performance of Haaland.

But those questions, set by Norwegian TV presenter Fjortoft, prompted an angry Van Dijk to walk away.

“The first time I saw him [Haaland] live was at Anfield when he came on and I was amazed that this young kid created so much space,” Fjortoft said.

“He scored one goal but he could have had three or four – he was unbelievable. I was amazed how he created space and how I define that is how his runs are wise and experienced.

“After the game, I interviewed Van Dijk, who I always like to interview because he is a gentleman, and I said ‘I have to ask you about the Norwegian, Erling Haland’.

“And he just said: ‘Well, we won the game’. So I said ‘Yes, but what do you think about him?’. “Van Dijk said: ‘I didn’t see a lot of him’ and he was a bit angry because there was some mistakes done.

“And I said ‘It’s a good sign for a striker when a defender says he didn’t see him!’ – and then he just went away, Van Dijk.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have suffered an injury in the build-up to the restart with striker Jean-Kevin Augustin injuring his hamstring again.