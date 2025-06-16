Inter Milan have no plans to sell Hakan Calhanoglu this summer despite genuine interest from Galatasaray, while TEAMtalk can reveal his stance on a future move.

The Turkish midfielder is considered a key part of Inter’s project under new coach Cristian Chivu, and the club want to keep him at the centre of their plans.

Galatasaray have shown concrete interest in bringing Calhanoglu back to Turkey. However, the current asking price from Inter – over €45m (£38.4m / $52m) – is seen as too high by the club

For now, there are no signs that Galatasaray are ready to meet this valuation, and no other suitor has shown advanced interest so far.

Inter are clear in their position that only a big bid could make them change their mind. The club is not actively looking to sell Calhanoglu, and would only consider letting him go if the offer is too good to refuse.

On the player’s side, Calhanoglu is happy in Milan. He hasn’t asked to leave, and he is comfortable at Inter.

Still, the 31-year-old has great respect for Galatasaray and would be open to evaluating a return to his home country in the future, but only under the right conditions.

As of now, Inter remain firm on keeping one of their key midfield leaders.

Calhanoglu signed for the Nerazzurri in 2021 after leaving rivals AC Milan. He has made 182 appearances for Inter to date, scoring 38 goals and making 32 assists, helping the club to win six major trophies.

The midfielder was also linked with moves away from Inter last summer, but made clear that he never intended to depart the San Siro.

“I’ve never thought about leaving, I was certain I would stay at Inter,” Calhanoglu said last August.

“There were rumours, but I never said anything. I only focused on my job. When I spoke, everyone relaxed.”

Calhanoglu is contracted until 2027, and Inter are under no pressure to sell him.

