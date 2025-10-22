The maddest transfer of the year has just been completed as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘new chapter’ for former Chelsea ‘wizard’

Former Chelsea and Galatasaray winger Hakim Ziyech has finally found a new club, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that he is off to Morocco to play for Wydad AC.

Ziyech had been a free agent since the end of May 2025 when his contract with Al-Duhail was terminated by mutual consent. The former Chelsea winger had joined the Qatar Stars League club only in late January 2025 immediately after his deal with Galatasaray was mutually terminated.

Known as ‘the wizard, as reported in The Sun, Ziyech scored eight goals and gave five assists in 34 appearances for Galatasaray, winning the Turkish Super Lig in 2024 and 2025.

The 32-year-old Morocco international winger made his name at Ajax before earning a £40million (€46m, $53.5m) move to Chelsea in 2020.

During his time at Chelsea, Ziyech won the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring 14 goals and giving 13 assists in 107 matches in all competitions for the Blues.

Ziyech will now aim to make an impact at Wydad AC, who are one of the biggest clubs in Morocco and have won the Botola Pro title 22 times.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X at 2:13pm on October 22: “Hakim Ziyech to Wydad Casablanca, here we go! Moroccan star, back home as deal has been agreed today.

“Ziyech was available as free agent and after many approaches, he’s ready for new chapter at Wydad.”

Interestingly, this is the first time that Ziyech will play professionally in Morocco.

Born in the Netherlands, Ziyech played for the Dutch Under-20 and Under-21 sides before switching his allegiance to Morocco at international level and, until now, has not played for any Moroccan club.

