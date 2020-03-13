Hakim Ziyech urges Chelsea to sign outstanding Ajax teammate

Incoming Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech reportedly wants his new club to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as well.

The Moroccan star will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after seeing out the rest of the season with the Dutch giants.

The 26-year-old agreed to join the Blues in February for a deal worth £36.7million deal, and the Daily Mail reports that he wants Onana to follow him to west London.

Onana, 23, is thought to be keen on a move to England – with either Chelsea or Tottenham thought to be his preferred destinations, as he favours a switch to London.

The Cameroon international would likely cost in the region of £40-50m, given that he still has two years still to run on his current deal in Amsterdam.

Onana, who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona, has kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions for Ajax this season and has continued the fine form he showed in starring during the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last campaign.

Chelsea are known to be in the hunt for a new number one, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future still uncertain, and the report adds that they might be tempted to swoop for Onana.

Kepa was left out of the Blues team for six matches after a number of errors, with Willy Cabellero coming in, but has since reclaimed his place in the side.

However, Chelsea are set to face major rivals, in the shape of Spurs and Barcelona for Onana.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is said to be actively looking for a long-term replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris, who has struggled since returning from a long-term shoulder injury and did not cover himself in glory in the Champions League loss at RB Leipzig in midweek.