Dietmar Hamann has hailed Kai Havertz as an “exceptional” player who reminds him of a “young Michael Ballack”, amid interest from a trio of Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old looks set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with a number of Europe’s top clubs circling for a player who could cost as much as £100million.

Standard Sport reports that Manchester United are tracking Havertz to pair him with Bruno Fernandes, while both Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the attacking midfielder.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are said to be considering Havertz as a Plan B to Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, while Jurgen Klopp has been tracking the young midfielder throughout his career and is a big fan.

Havertz, who has won seven caps for Germany scoring one goal, has also been courted by German giants Bayern Munich after scoring 17 goals in the Bundesliga in 2018/19.

And former Liverpool midfielder Hamann reckons the hype is justified, labelling him the Bundesliga’s best player and comparing his style to that of German legend Michael Ballack.

“The one player who stands out for me is Kai Havertz from Leverkusen,” Hamann told Sky Sports when asked about his thoughts on Germany’s best player.

“He’s an exceptional player, he reminds me of a young Michael Ballack.

“He’s got that air of arrogance in a good way about him.

“He’s two-footed, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s very versatile.

“He can play across the front, he can play any position.

“I think he’s the best player we’ve got in Germany at the moment.”

Meanwhile Philippe Coutinho’s departure from Liverpool in January 2018 saw Jurgen Klopp handed some key transfer advice by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the Scot has revealed. Read more…