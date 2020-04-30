Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has warned Jurgen Klopp to think twice about splashing out over £50million on fellow German Timo Werner.

The ‘Werner to Liverpool’ stories keep coming thick and fast and many believe that the striker is the Merseysiders’ main transfer target as they look for more options in attack.

Werner has a release clause of £52million in his contract at RB Leipzig which is due to expire on June 15 although it remains uncertain if that will be activated due to the impact of the Coronavirus and football being suspended.

But what isn’t in doubt is that Werner is hot property having smashed in 27 goals in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

Liverpool face competition from a number of clubs, including Bayern Munich and Serie A pair Inter Milan and Juventus, and it appears almost certain that his future lies away from Leipzig.

But former Reds star Hamann believes the Premier League leaders would be advised to look elsewhere as he questions where Werner would fit in.

“The papers say today that he doesn’t want to go to Bayern Munich,” said Hamann on the Sky Sports Football Show.

“He always expressed how fond he is of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, the club that he wants to join.

“The problem with Liverpool is that you’ve got probably the best front three in world football.

“If you play out wide for Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to go on the overlap, [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane are both very tricky players.

“They’ve got huge trickery, they’re very skilful. Timo Werner is not that type of player, he’s biggest asset by far is his pace.

“If I watch pace now even at Anfield with Liverpool being so superior, most of the teams sit back.

“If you deny Werner’s pace, I think he’s a lot less effective.

“Obviously his goal record for Leipzig is outstanding but they like to play on the counter-attack and they’re not really a possession team.

“I don’t think he’s got the trickery to play out wide and if you look at [Roberto] Firmino’s position, I think the way they’re set up, you need a Teddy Sheringham type player to link things up.”

While Hamann questions him as a poor tactical fit, others don’t believe Werner would be assured of enough game time if he joined Liverpool.

However, the African Cup of Nations is set to take place in January and that would leave a potential gap to fill with both Mane and Salah away with their countries.