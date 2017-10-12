Hamburg chief admits on-loan Leeds striker could return to club

German side Hamburg have left the door firmly open for on-loan Leeds striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga to return to the club.

Jens Todt, Hamburg’s sporting director, has admitted that a good season for the former Hertha Berlin man could mean a second chance in the Bundesliga.

Todt told the Hamburger Morgenpost: “If Pierre plays a good season he could also play a role (at Hamburg) with a lot of fresh self-confidence.”

HSV head coach Markus Gisdol deemed Lasogga surplus to requirements, and the 25-year-old subsequently moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan in August. The deal does not include an option for the Championship club to purchase the player outright.

Lasogga himself admitted the move was a welcome one as he looks to return to the form he found for the German giants during the 2013-14 season.

“I didn’t play so often for Hamburg and that’s why I decided to come to Leeds, to play football again. Then we can look at what happens in the future.”