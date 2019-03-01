Hammer blow for Man Utd as key €75m target says he’s staying put

Ivan Rakitic has put to bed talk of him leaving Barcelona this summer and declared he “likes living in Spain”.

It appears the lure of Manchester has bypassed the Croatia midfielder after the 30-year-old claimed Barcelona are “perfect” for him and he is “happy” at the La Liga champions.

Rakitic is also understood to be on the radar of Inter Milan and only this week Marca claimed that United were planning a €75million summer swoop to sign him.

“I like living in Spain,” Rakitic said via DAZN. “Unfortunately, I can’t ask for another passport because I already have two, otherwise I’d also ask for a Spanish one because I’m fine here and I’m happy.

“My family are happy here too and my daughters are doing well in Barcelona because we’re close to Seville. Therefore, staying here is perfect for me.”

Rakitic, who is contracted to Barca until 2021, has stated his desire to stay in Catalonia previously, but the arrival of youngster Frenkie de Jong has reportedly seen him look again at his future.

The Netherlands international has agreed to a summer move to the La Liga champions for £65million and that may well lead to less first-team opportunities for Rakitic.

Rakitic was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final last summer and he was then linked with a move to United and he admitted he had offers.

Rakitic, who arrived from Sevilla in 2014, has made 24 La Liga appearances this season and 38 in all competitions, scoring four goals.

He has made 252 total appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals during his stay in Barcelona is believed to have a €125million release clause.