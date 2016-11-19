Hammers collapse ‘very hard to take’, admits Bilic

Slaven Bilic believes West Ham’s increasing tendency to give the ball away played a large part in their spectacular collapse against Spurs.

The Hammers looked very likely to be the first side to inflict defeat on Tottenham in the Premier League this season until two individual errors allowed Harry Kane to score twice at the death in quick succession.

“We are extremely disappointed and when you are 2-1 up with three minutes to go to concede two goals is very hard to take,” Bilic told BT Sport.

“We had three really good opportunities to score the third.

“I think we were the better side in the first half hour then we started to lose the ball quite quickly. After we scored (to make it 2-1) that was the crucial time to hold on or score a third.

“We had some good counter attacks and we should have killed the game. We have a tough schedule but we showed we can put in a really good performance.”

On the sending off of Winston Reid, Bilic added: “He was really good so that is a blow for us. To lose him for a game is a bit harsh.”