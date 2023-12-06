West Ham interest in signing 16-goal striker ‘extremely concrete’ as Moyes plots €17.5m transfer coup

West Ham are reportedly ready to ramp up their pursuit of an in-form Bundesliga striker who they have ‘extremely concrete’ interest in signing.

Hammers boss David Moyes is well known to want another attacker on board in the January transfer window, with West Ham not exactly prolific in the forward department.

Jarrod Bowen is their top scorer so far this season with nine from his right-wing position, while Michail Antonio has only netted twice and Danny Ings not at all.

To that end, Moyes wants another central attacker on board to give him more options throughout the second half of the campaign.

And BILD reports that the London club have ‘entered the poker game’ to sign Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy ahead of the January transfer window, as the race for his signature develops.

Guirassy has been one of the stories of the Bundesliga season so far, having gone toe-to-toe with Harry Kane in the German scoring charts.

His tally 16 goals in 11 league games so far has the forward chasing the Golden Boot, but his goalscoring exploits have started to attract plenty of Premier League experience.

Several sides are known to be showing an interest in a potential deal for him in January, when Guirassy is available for what looks like a bargain €17.5m thanks to a clause in his current contract. And, it appears that West Ham have now joined the queue for his services.

DON’T MISS: De Gea, Sakho, Lingard and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

West Ham to firm up Guirassy interest

The report adds that Moyes’s side are ‘thinking intensively’ about making an offer for the striker and that their interest is now ‘extremely concrete’.

West Ham are thought to have joined the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Fulham in their hunt for Guirassy, although a fresh report has also added Manchester United into that mix.

Serhou Guirassy – ALL CLUB GOALS 23/24 pic.twitter.com/VPX5jFyZmT — Ali🇮🇶 (@Ali0711_) December 6, 2023

BILD goes on to add that, for now, the striker’s agents are preparing themselves for offers in the coming weeks and will then decide on the best deal for the player.

Guirassy is due back in action on Sunday when Stuttgart host current league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

As for the Hammers, they head to north London to take on bitter rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Moyes considering West Ham swoop for former Chelsea youth prospect thriving at Charlton