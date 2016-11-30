West Ham United will consider offering star man Dimitri Payet a new contract in the hope of ending strong interest from Manchester United.

The Frenchman only signed a deal worth £125,000 per week just nine months ago, but the Hammers are reportedly willing to increase his pay packet further when they see an improvement in his form.

Payet has scored just one Premier League goal this season and has yet to display any of the sparkling performances he delivered last season.

The former Marseille player scored 12 goals for the Hammers last season, including nine in the league before scoring three for France at the European Championships last summer.

However, it is not just his individual performances which have faltered this campaign, with Slaven Bilic’s men having picked up just 12 points from 13 league games.

Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of Payet, but he would cost in the region of £35million according to the tabloids.