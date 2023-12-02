West Ham urged to ‘leak’ news on David Moyes future as performances not matching positive results

A former West Ham star has urged someone at the club to “leak” news on the future of David Moyes as doubts persist over whether the Scot will extend his stay at the London Stadium.

Moyes’ current contract with the Hammers expires at the end of the campaign, with no news on a potential replacement or whether the former Everton and Manchester United chief will remain.

The 60-year-old has come under pressure during both his spells at the club, although winning the Europa Conference League last season glossed over what was a struggle domestically for West Ham.

That victory over Fiorentina in Prague earned the Hammers their first major trophy in 43 years and also secured a place in this season’s Europa League.

And, despite the Londoners sitting mid-table in the Premier League and qualifying for the knockout stages in Europe, there is still a feeling that Moyes is under a bit of pressure.

To that end, former Hammers striker Franck McAvennie is eager for someone at the club to give an update on Moyes’ future while also taking a dig at the way West Ham have been playing this season.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “They’ve got to sort out if Moyes is staying or going.

“It’s not going to be helpful for anybody at the club. It’s the only thing that seems to have been kept quiet.

“Sometimes the owners will come out or people from the inside will leak something.

“This has all been kept quiet, so I think somebody needs to leak something about the manager’s situation.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with David, but the football isn’t good enough at the moment.

“They’re getting results but the performances are not good, not for me anyway.

“I make no apologies.”

Moyes sweating over key men for Palace clash

Moyes’ men will be back in action on Sunday when they welcome Crystal Palace to the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the game Moyes revealed that several players are doubtful through illness.

Moyes didn’t name those players but Mohammed Kudus, Vladimir Coufal and Edson Alvarez all missed out in midweek and may need to be assessed.

This game is expected to come too soon for Michail Antonio, who is nursing a knee injury, while Jarrod Bowen is doubtful with a similar issue.

