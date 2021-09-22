Man Utd starlet Mejbri tipped to emulate Old Trafford icon by ex-coach

Paris FC coach Reda Bekhti believes his former star Hannibal Mejbri, now at Man Utd, could be as influential a player as Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

Mejbri, who made his Premier League debut for United at the back end of last season, has impressed consistently for the Under-23’s, despite only being 18 years of age.

Clearly a talented individual, Mejbri attracted the attention of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, before United snapped him up in 2019.

His former Paris FC coach Bekhti has massive belief in him, and has even likened him to former United great Paul Scholes.

“The Premier League requires a lot of athleticism and a strong physical capacity. He can still grow more muscle. If he passes this milestone and does not pick up any injuries, he will win over [Solskjaer] I am sure,” he told First Time Finish.

“He can become a future Paul Scholes at Manchester United. He has all the qualities in midfield to become a leader.”

While the Red Devils legend is a huge name to live up to, having won 11 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, it is evident that Mejbri has bags of talent.

The attacking midfielder has just signed a new long-term contract with United, and is clearly a priority in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future plans.

Man Utd is a club that prides itself on promoting youth development, celebrating a milestone of 4000 consecutive games that included an academy graduate in 2019, and with stars like Mejbri – who has already made three appearances for the Tunisia national team – that is a run that is likely to continue.

Mejbri has been sized up as a replacement for another academy graduate: Paul Pogba, were the Frenchman to leave the club in the near future, amid claims from his agent Mino Raiola that Turin is still “in his heart”.

Man Utd excited about Mejbri future

The expectation that Mejbri will become a superstar is clear at Old Trafford, as they passed up on Eduardo Camavinga, now of Real Madrid, in order to sign him instead.

Rennes offered Camavinga to United when he was in their youth ranks, but they decided against pursuing a deal for the 18-year-old, instead signing Mejbri.

The £8.5million man is yet to fully break into the first-team, since his one appearance against Wolves in the last game of last season.

But the future certainly seems bright for the French-born midfielder should he continue to develop in the academy at Man Utd.