Hannover chief discusses possibility of Mertesacker move

Hannover director Martin Bader has revealed that the club would be very interested in bringing Per Mertesacker back to his hometown club, but conceded that the Bundesliga 2 outfit need to get promoted first.

Mertesacker has recently revealed he would be open to returning to Germany after admitting that his time at Arsenal may be coming to an end.

German publication Bild asked Bader whether a move would be possible following the German defender’s quotes and he seemed cautiously optimistic about bringing him back to the club where his career first started.

“Everybody knows what Hannover mean to Per. Maybe we can make him enthusiastic about a return,” Bader told Bild.

“But re-signing Mertesacker is not our main priority at the moment. We are playing in the 2. Bundesliga right now and he is Arsenal’s captain.

“A lot of things will have to happen in order to make a return a realistic option. First of all, Hannover will have to return to the Bundesliga.

“A transfer is still far away now and it seems like a crazy thing to even discuss it. But anything can happen in football.”

Mertesacker made 74 appearances for Hannover 96 before he joined Werder Bremen in 2006 after an impressive showing at the World Cup.