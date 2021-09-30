The father of Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken has welcomed interest from the likes of north London giants Tottenham and Arsenal in his son.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for several seasons, having made a name for himself with some outstanding performances for Brugge in recent times.

However, significant interest in his services has never turned into anything concrete, leaving the player in his homeland.

With his age starting to go against him, Vanaken is once again being linked with a move to England. Both Spurs and the Gunners have reportedly shown an interest in a player who has already scored five goals and added two assists in 10 appearances this season.

Vanaken finished the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Golden Shoe, the award for the Belgian top flight’s Player of the Year.

And the midfielder’s father is hoping that another season like that will prompt more interest in his son.

He told HLN Sportcast: “One more top year with Club, maybe a third Golden Shoe, and then a top transfer. Arsenal, Tottenham, let those teams come!

“Me giving him a push? No. I have two children, and the most important thing is that they are happy. Then the rest comes.”

Vanaken has scored 91 goals in 298 appearances for Brugge. He previously played for Lommel United and Lokeren before joining Brugge in 2015.

He also has 13 international caps to his name, scoring three times for Roberto Martinez’s men.

Tottenham move sees Juve chase Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Juventus have lined up Liverpool transfer target Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for if they lose Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham, a report claims.

Kulusevski, 21, has emerged as an exciting talent in Sweden and across European football. While he began as one of Atalanta’s several young stars of recent times, he made headlines when moving to Turin in January 2020.

The winger made an instant impact in his debut season for Juve, making 35 Serie A appearances.

According to La Repubblica (via Sport Witness), though, Kulusevski has so far failed to convince this term. He has only played a bit-part role, with Juve winning only two of their first six league games.

Nevertheless, previous reports have revealed transfer interest from Tottenham. Spurs transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who used to work at Juventus, knows Kulusevski well.

The report adds that Tottenham have lined themselves up for a deal, with Paratici’s contacts and know-how.

While still only 21, Kulusevski made his senior Sweden debut in November 2019 and has 16 caps to his name. Indeed, two of those came at Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica adds that Juve have lined up Denmark’s Euro 2020 star Damsgaard as Kulusevski’s replacement.

Also 21, the Sampdoria star knows Serie A from his one season in Italy since moving from Denmark in 2020. As such, he may prove a solid replacement for Juve’s current star.

However, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool have interest in him after his starring international role this summer.

