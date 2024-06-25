Jadon Sancho could join up with Hansi Flick on loan at Barcelona this summer

Barcelona’s interest in landing Jadon Sancho on loan is reportedly growing with Manchester United resigned to being unable to sell the winger this summer.

Sancho is free to leave Old Trafford this summer having fallen out with Erik ten Hag last September, with the England international spending the second half of last season on loan at his old club Borussia Dortmund.

The chances of him being reintegrated into the United squad ended after the decision was taken to keep Ten Hag on after he secured a second trophy in his two seasons at Old Trafford with the FA Cup triumph over Manchester City at Wembley.

That leaves the Red Devils with two options, try and sell the 24-year-old or loan him out again, and the latter appears the much more likely outcome.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfers: 10 Copa America stars linked with moves to Old Trafford

The fact that United are asking for £50million for the attacker has scared off any suitors and there is no way that financially-strapped Barca can afford to outright but Sancho.

To that end, a temporary switch to the Camp Nou ticks all the boxes for new Barca boss Hansi Flick in his efforts to improve a squad that finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid last season.

According to Sport, United have offered Sancho to Barca, given that Flick is a known admirer of the player and Camp Nou chiefs were also impressed with his stint at Dortmund last season.

Barca pulled back from pursuing a permanent deal a couple of months ago but the potential for a loan is much more appealing at this stage.

Sancho ready to take salary cut

There are still potential issues over the player’s salary though, but it’s reported that Sancho is ready to cut his demands to secure a switch to Catalonia.

However, the report adds that he will have to wait until mid-July for Barca to finalise their plans, with Flick working alongside sporting director Deco to try and bring the good times back to the Camp Nou.

Indeed, the German has already set out his plans to win titles with his new club, having led Bayern Munich to a series of major titles.

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘submit’ shock bid for £51m midfielder Chelsea missed out on

“I’m really looking forward to start working for this amazing club. Since I have arrived I have seen that everyone loves this club and does everything they can for its success,” he told Barca TV.

“In the first team there is a good mix of experienced players and talented young players. I think we have to work to be able to improve… I won a few titles with Bayern Munich and I’d like to continue this path at Barcelona.”