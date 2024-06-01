Hansi Flick orders Barcelona to contend for clever loan signing of 10-goal winger

Barcelona could make a bid to have Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for a second successive season after Hansi Flick made his opinion clear to the board on the Portuguese forward, according to reports.

Felix joined Barcelona on deadline day last summer, earning himself a dream move a few months after his temporary spell with Chelsea. During his time with the Blaugrana, Felix scored 10 goals from 44 appearances, also adding six assists.

However, it’s unlikely that Barcelona will be able to buy Felix at the end of his loan spell. Atletico still have him under contract until 2029 and could set a high asking price for his services.

There have even been recent suggestions of a swap deal with Manchester United that would see Felix head to Old Trafford and Mason Greenwood stay in the Spanish capital after his spell with Getafe.

According to reports in Spain, though, Barcelona could try to renew Felix’s stay by arranging a second season-long loan, thanks in part to the stance of incoming head coach Flick.

Previous boss Xavi was torn about the idea of keeping Felix, but Flick would be willing to work with the Portugal international next season. In fact, it’s claimed he has already made that clear to the Barcelona board in their early meetings.

Flick thinks he could even inspire better output from the 24-year-old if Barcelona are able to provide him a place in their squad next season.

That mostly depends on Atletico’s stance, but previous reports a few months ago suggested they would stand in the way of a second loan for Felix to one of their main competitors in LaLiga.

Whether the situation has changed remains to be seen, but there doesn’t seem to be any room in Atletico’s own plans for Felix. Therefore, Barcelona could try their luck with a new loan approach for Felix. After all, they would struggle to replace him with someone as efficient without spending more.

Felix could kick on under Flick

While his output from week to week isn’t exactly consistent, by the end of a season Felix has usually produced a similar degree of influence, judging by the recent years of his career. He scored 10 goals in 2023-24, nine in 2022-23 (between spells with Atletico and Chelsea), 10 in 2021-22, 10 in 2020-21 and nine in 2019-20.

He is yet to match his 20-goal tally from his explosive 2018-19 season with Benfica in his native country, though there is time for him to strive towards a new prime given his still youthful age.

It seems Flick feels like he could be the coach who unlocks Felix’s full potential – if Atletico enable his loan exit again – as Barcelona prepare for their new era.

And remaining in Catalonia could appease Felix himself, who said in April: “We’ll see what happens next year, my family is happy and I’m happy. I would like to stay but it doesn’t depend on me.

“The signing for Barca was the last day, there was nothing planned. I had to go to the stadium in the morning to unblock contractual issues that I had to renounce.

“It was either I renounced or they wouldn’t let me come to Barca. We will see what will have to be done to stay at Barca, many things can change, it doesn’t depend only on me.”

