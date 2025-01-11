Hansi Flick has made it clear what he thinks about Ronald Araujo as Arsenal prepare to launch a bid for the defender, with those at the executive level at Barcelona having a completely different view to the German coach.

Araujo has been on the books of Barcelona since 2018 and has established himself as one of the better centre-backs in LaLiga. The 25-year-old’s performances and profile have attracted the interest of major clubs, including Arsenal and Juventus.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are keen on a deal for Araujo in the January transfer window. Sources have told us that the Gunners are seriously considering a bid for the Uruguay international defender.

Arsenal are aware that Juventus are interested in Araujo as well. Marca has reported that the Italian club have had a bid for the defender turned down and could now come back with a second offer.

The Spanish publication has added that Araujo himself wants to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. He has only just returned to full fitness and faces a tough task to re-establish himself in the starting lineup.

Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi are now the two main centre-backs in Flick’s squad, with Barcelona doing well in LaLiga and the Champions League without Araujo.

Flick, though, has made it clear that he does not want Araujo to leave in the January transfer window and has sung his praises.

MundoDeportivo quotes Flick as saying: “Ronald returned from a terrible injury and is now fit to play. He is a good option and is very professional. It’s not my job to talk about rumours, but I want him in my team. He is one of the best defenders.”

READ NEXT

➡️ Barcelona approve ‘immediate sale’ of world class Arsenal target

Barcelona board want to sell Ronald Araujo

While Flick is publicly adamant that he wants to keep Araujo, Arsenal could get a chance to sign the defender this month.

The Barcelona hierarchy is of the view that Araujo is not indispensable, according to The Athletic. At the executive level, there has been an openness to sell him since last summer, and nothing has changed now.

While Barcelona have offered the defender a new contract, the player believes that he should get a better deal. It remains to be seen what the Spanish giants and Araujo do if Juventus make a new and improved offer.

Araujo has made only one appearance for Barcelona this season due to injury issues. During the 2023-24 campaign, the defender scored one goal and gave two assists in 37 matches in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Latest Barcelona news: Rashford latest, Luis Diaz plan

Barcelona are not in a great position financially, but that has not stopped them from trying to sign big-name players from the Premier League.

Manchester United are willing to offload Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, and Barcelona are reportedly ready to go all out and sign the English forward.

Barcelona are planning to sign Rashford on loan until the end of the season and then make the move permanent, with the player himself open to a transfer to the Spanish and European giants.

Another Premier League player Barcelona are keen on signing is Luis Diaz. The Colombia international is starring for Liverpool, but he is reportedly not happy.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Diaz has refused to sign a new contract with Liverpool, and that Barcelona are ready to make a move for him in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona have been linked with another superstar plying his trade in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne is a Premier League legend and is an absolute star for Manchester City, but Barcelona believe that they could be able to convince him to join them in the summer of 2025, according to a Spanish report.

However, with Barcelona struggling to even register players, it is hard to see how they would be able to cough up £400,000 per week in salary for De Bruyne.

POLL: Who has been the best value-for-money signing in the current Barcelona squad?