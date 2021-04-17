Flick tells Bayern he wants to leave as Tottenham target linked with role

Hansi Flick has confirmed that he has told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

Flick did an outstanding job after coming in as Bayern head coach midway through last season. He eventually guided them to the Bundesliga title, German cup and Champions League. However, it seems this season could be his last.

There has been plenty of speculation about his future since Joachim Low announced he would be leaving Germany at the end of their Euro 2020 campaign.

Flick was Low’s assistant between 2006 and 2014, leaving after Germany’s World Cup success in that final year.

His move into club football has been very successful, with Bayern currently on course to retain their title. However, it appears that adventure will soon come to an end.

His relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has soured recently. With both pulling in different directions, Flick has come to a breaking point.

Flick has now told reporters that he intends to leave Bayern in the summer, two years before the end of his contract.

“The situation is I told the team today that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season,” Flick told Sky Germany.

“It was just important to me that the team find out about this from me.

“The future is not at all clear. There has been no discussion about that [the Germany job]. Of course, the DFB is an option that every coach has to consider.

“But I have to digest everything first, the last few weeks have not been easy for me either. That’s why the process of telling the club and of course my team was extremely important today.”

In turn, this could lead to further speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool. The Reds boss has been linked with the Bayern post before.

Klopp however maintains he will see out his contract with Liverpool, which still runs until 2024.

Instead, Bayern will reportedly make RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann their top target to take over.

Nagelsmann is one of the most promising young coaches in Europe and has been outlined as a possible replacement for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. However, it seems he will stay in Germany.

Dayot Upamecano has already agreed to join Bayern from Leipzig and it seems his manager may make the same move. Bayern first must come to an agreement with Leipzig, though, which won’t be easy.

Tottenham still an option for Nagelsmann

Indeed, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Leipzig would rather their manager moves abroad when he leaves.

Falk said: “It’s clear his [Mourinho’s] hours are counting down.

“It is no secret that Brendan Rodgers was actually the dream solution, but he has a contract with Leicester until 2025, so he is not available.

“Therefore, they [Tottenham] sound out the market and Julian Nagelsmann is a name that comes up again and again.

“I heard in Leipzig that if Bayern call, they won’t give him away because they don’t want to let him leave for their direct rivals in Germany, but if they call from England, I heard they might be willing to talk.

“If they pay a transfer fee and Tottenham have the money, it’s possible.”