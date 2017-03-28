“Happy” Southampton star not interested in Barcelona switch

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu insists he would not be interested in a move back to Barcelona because he wants to make sure he plays football.

The Spaniard came through the ranks at the Catalan club before an early-career switch to Chelsea, but he failed to establish himself at either club before heading to the South Coast in search of football.

And, now that he has found it, he says he is determined to never return to a bit-part role again, despite reported interest from Barcelona to re-sign him.

“I’ve been at Chelsea and Barcelona and haven’t played, and I don’t want to have this feeling.

“I’m feeling very happy here, and I won’t give this away.

“The club has given me a massive welcome since the beginning, signing a new contract in January, and this support and confidence they have given me is something that no one has done before.

“I’m very pleased with what they’ve done for me and I just want to give this love back. I feel respected. If teammates have problems, sometimes they come and ask me.

“I’m an important part of the dressing room, which in the way you play gives you that respect. It’s something I’ve always been looking for, and now that I have it I’m really enjoying it.”