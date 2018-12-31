Star man Paul Pogba earned more wholesome praise from caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after inspiring Manchester United to another comprehensive win.

The exciting start to the post-Jose Mourinho era continued on Sunday as United took their return to 12 goals and nine points from three matches in the Norwegian’s temporary care.

Pogba scored two goals for the second successive match and set up another in United’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth as Solskjaer’s belief in a previously marginalised star bears fruit.

“That today is a top, top performance for a midfielder, because it is all round,” the caretaker United boss said of the man-of-the-match.

“It’s work rate, it’s dangerous in the box, he wins headers, he wins tackles and there is no showboating.

“It’s touch, pass, move, and he plays the efficient game, and Paul knows he’s at his best when he plays that game.

“There was one flick maybe that he missed halfway through the second half that he knows he could have done better with, but there is not a lot else he could have done.

“As I’ve said to all the players when I speak to them, we want to see the best out of them, we want to see them enjoy themselves and express themselves, within the framework, within how we want the team to play.

“And all of them, they have really, really performed up to the top standards.”

Solskjaer, however, did have one gripe after the win over the travelling Cherries.

Pogba produced a close-range finish in the fifth minute, added a header in the 33rd and then – after Marcus Rashford had made it 3-0 and Nathan Ake replied for Bournemouth – provided the assist as substitute Romelu Lukaku made it 4-1 with 18 minutes to go.

He was also inches away from completing a hat-trick when Asmir Begovic tipped his shot on to a post.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!