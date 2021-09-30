Owen Hargreaves believes that it will not be long before Pau Torres finds a new club, following the Villarreal defender’s display against Manchester United.

The 24-year-old put in a solid display at Old Trafford on Wednesday, despite defeat. The La Liga side lost the Champions League Group F tie through a last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo winner.

Indeed, Villarreal had put in an impressive defensive display before the goal and they could have scored at least twice in the first half.

Torres reportedly had significant transfer interest from Man Utd in the most recent transfer window. Instead, they signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard still has three years left on his most recent Villarreal contract.

According to Hargreaves, though, he could soon be in line for a transfer.

“He’s a fantastic player,” the pundit told BT Sport. “I think he’s only 24, I’m quite surprised he’s still at Villarreal. English teams were looking at him.

“I think everyone was talking about Man United and even Real Madrid, I think his potential is literally that high.

“He’s got a fabulous left foot, he’s great in possession. A fantastic player so I don’t think he’ll be at Villarreal very long.”

Torres has played 93 times for Villarreal so far, while he has 14 caps for Spain. He starred in his country’s run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

United’s defensive signing Varane, meanwhile, has had a solid start to life at Old Trafford. He has become the senior figure in the back line following captain Harry Maguire’s calf injury.

Hargreaves concerned for Man Utd

While Hargreaves praised Torres’ display for Villarreal, he admitted concern for United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Indeed, he insisted that Solskjaer does not look like he know his best starting team.

“I don’t think Ole does [know his best XI] that will take time,” he said. “If you look at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, all teams pick themselves further they’re along in their evolutions.

“I think United added some players to their squad in Jadon, Varane and Cristiano so it’s going to take time to integrate those players with [Paul] Pogba, Bruno Fernandes.

“The attack – the potential is off the charts. Ole spoke about getting the balance right. And that is why Pogba has been on the right, tonight. He plays in the centre so the potential’s there for this side but it’ll be a work in progress this season.”

United return to action on Saturday when facing Everton at Old Trafford.