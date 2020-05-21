Summer move to Liverpool, Man Utd for German star branded dangerous

Owen Hargreaves has warned Bayer Leverkusen’s Liverpool-linked midfielder Kai Havertz that he could fall flat if he moved to the Premier League too soon.

Havertz, 20, has already made 140 appearances in the German top flight, having broken through to the Leverkusen first team in the 2016/17 season.

The Germany international has an impressive record to boot, with 40 goals and 30 assists in that time, including 12 strikes this term.

His performances have reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United, with pundit Jan Molby recently urging the former side to sign him.

Speaking to Goal, however, Hargreaves spoke of how the wrong move at the wrong time could hamper Havertz’ progress and told the midfielder to choose carefully on both fronts.

“He has got to get it right and I think that the more he plays football the better,” the pundit said. “It is hard to go to Man City and play right away, which is what saw Jadon Sancho sold.

“It is hard to go to a great team like Liverpool and start. He is very special and he has just got to play. He can make a move at 21, 24, or 26. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have always been great players but would they have shown it at Liverpool at 21? It is pretty unrealistic.

“I think his development is ahead of 99 per cent of players, but I don’t think he should go to a top team yet as he might stunt his development. He is at a good team and the manager Peter Bosz plays to his style. If he is going to move, it has got to be the right move.

“It has to be a club which will play him all the time. I think he will have so many options. I think he is the type of player that could fit into any team.

“Mino Raiola said Juventus wanted Haaland but he would begin with the Under-23s. Imagine not seeing him this weekend? That would have almost been a crime watching him at Dortmund. The boys have to pick their next step.”

Havertz is one of several Bundesliga stars, including Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland, attracting attention from across Europe this season.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to United for months, while Haaland is being tipped to move to Real Madrid after his stunning breakthrough season at RB Salzburg and Dortmund.

