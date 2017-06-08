Campbell extends Brewers stay

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined the Brewers from Bolton at the start of last season but did not make a first-team appearance during the 2016/17 campaign, as the Staffordshire club maintained their Championship status.

? Goalkeeper Harry Campbell has signed a new one-year deal with #BurtonAlbion. Read more ? https://t.co/SiDQpfEZYf#BAFC pic.twitter.com/4v5ilIEfYp — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) June 8, 2017

“Harry did brilliantly in training and well for the Under-23s, and we feel he’s improving all the time,” Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club’s official website.

“He did really well when he came in last season and with our other young keeper Sam Hornby going out on loan it’s important to have that back up.

“Harry was on the bench for the last few games and we would have had no problem if circumstances had dictated it to put him on the pitch. I’m delighted he’s staying with us.”