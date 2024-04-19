Harry Kane will reject the advances of Manchester United this summer in favour of a blockbuster transfer to Chelsea, with a pundit claiming the striker ‘wants to come home’.

Kane established himself as a modern-day Tottenham Hotspur great between 2013 and 2023. In his ten years with the North London club, Kane managed an incredible 280 goals and 62 assists in 435 matches.

The lethal forward is both Tottenham and England’s record goalscorer. He was well on his way to breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record too, having netted 213 goals in the competition.

But Kane did not win a single trophy with Spurs, which forced the 30-year-old to consider a transfer away from North London last summer. He ultimately joined Bayern Munich for an initial £100million, with an extra £20m in potential add-ons.

Kane has broken several records while in Germany, having devastated opposition defences by scoring 39 goals in 40 appearances.

Although, Bayern have endured a poor season domestically, as they were blown away by Bayer Leverkusen in the title race and were also knocked out of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in just the second round.

The German titans have knocked out Arsenal to reach the Champions League semi-finals, though Real Madrid will be favourites in that tie.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore thinks Kane wants to return to England. While Man Utd have previously looked into signing Kane, the pundit thinks he will actually push to join Chelsea.

Harry Kane to leave Bayern amid ‘jinx’?

The main reasons for this are that Kane would be able to return to his home city of London, Chelsea have money to burn and Mauricio Pochettino would love to reunite with him.

‘So the Kane jinx continues to strike in Munich as Bayer win the title, which leaves the question, will Bayern look to cash in on Harry’s super individual season, potentially after a good Euros, to several clubs who arguably need his services, or does he stay, Duke it out again next season and wrestle the Bundesliga back?’ Collymore wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

‘I think secretly he wants to come home, and if you were Manchester United, potentially with a new manager and under new ownership, the signing of Kane would represent cache and intent.

‘Chelsea also could use not only his goals but his experience to help the young pups along. I thought earlier on this season that he should stay and fight Bayer next season to get the title back but I’m particularly warming to Kane to Chelsea.

‘They have the cash, it’s his city and they desperately need some calm heads around the place, people you can rely on.

‘They don’t come calmer than Kane and the fact he knows Poch so well may be the focus that the manager and owner need to get the Blues back firing towards that top four.’

Kane would love to work with Pochettino again, as the pair struck up a great relationship during their time together at Spurs.

But the main issue for Chelsea is that Kane would not want to ruin his fantastic relationship with the Spurs fans by joining a close London rival.

Instead, Chelsea are likely to bolster their centre-forward ranks with the capture of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres or Jonathan David.

