Harry Kane is expected to leave Bayern Munich before his contract expires in 2027, a German expert has revealed, with a pre-arranged move evidence that the Bundesliga champions know his fate.

Kane has entered his third season with Bayern after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 in pursuit of major trophies. He finally got his hands on silverware this year, first with the 2024-25 Bundesliga title and then with the 2025 German Supercup.

But, back in England on international duty, the prospect of Kane leaving Bayern in 2026 – one year ahead of his contract expiring – has come into focus.

“It’s no big secret that people in Germany don’t expect Harry Kane to see out his career at Bayern,” journalist Raphael Honigstein told talkSPORT.

“I think Bayern are braced for the possibility that he will leave slightly earlier than his contract, which runs until 2027.

“One way or the other, he and the club need to take a view on this fairly soon.

“They were pushing for somebody who can both be a backup and an understudy for Kane. They looked at [Benjamin] Sesko. They looked at [Nick] Woltemade – they ended up with [Nicolas] Jackson, with an obligation to buy.

“This suggests Bayern are aware of the possibility that Kane might go in a year or two.

“But at the same time, he’s so good that anyone who comes in has to play around him.

“There is absolutely no chance that Jackson will displace Kane. He will have to play alongside him, ahead of him or give Kane a rest in a game or two.

“But he is very much there to be his eventual successor, but we are still quite far off that.”

Chelsea agreement hints at Kane sale

Jackson joined Bayern from Chelsea on deadline day in a loan deal that will automatically become permanent if he reaches an appearance target.

With Kane clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, it remains to be seen if he will play enough, but a five-year contract is agreed for the Senegal striker once Bayern buy him.

They have already paid a hefty loan fee worth more than £14m to take Jackson this season and could put around £56m more in Chelsea’s pockets for a permanent deal.

The kind of fees in question are proof that Bayern believe Jackson will become their new starting striker in the future, potentially anticipating Kane’s exit.

Given the amount they spent on Kane himself – a Bundesliga record fee – and what they are set to pay for Jackson next summer, losing Kane for free in 2027 would be a financial blow for Bayern.

It remains to be seen where the Premier League’s second top goalscorer of all time could go next, while Bayern would also have to decide how much they want for him in a transfer fee.

Kane’s former club Tottenham secured matching rights to any offer Bayern receive for Kane as part of the agreement when selling him in 2023.

