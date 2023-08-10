There has been a quite simply stunning development in the Harry Kane transfer saga, with three clubs emerging to battle Bayern for the striker at the last minute.

On Tuesday, Tottenham were given hope that Kane might end up staying in North London after he gave Bayern a deadline of Saturday to reach an agreement for him. Kane wants his situation to be resolved before Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday, as he does not want the transfer rumours to ruin Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

The Telegraph explained how the England skipper was starting to lean towards staying at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite previously expressing a desire to leave for Bayern and finally end his wait for silverware.

But earlier on Thursday, David Ornstein left Spurs fans devastated by revealing how Daniel Levy had finally caved in and accepted an offer from Bayern for his talisman. The agreement is worth more than €100million (£86.6m). Ornstein added that it is now up to Kane to decide whether he wants to stick with his boyhood club or leave for a big new challenge.

However, Bayern could astonishingly end up missing out on Kane, despite having an agreement in place with Spurs.

German outlet Bild began the confusion by revealing how an unnamed club have entered the mix for Kane at the last moment and offered the goal machine significantly better wages than he would get in Germany.

Respected German journalist Christian Falk has also weighed in on the situation. On Twitter, he has revealed that Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the three major teams now posing a serious threat to Bayern.

Falk does not reveal which club has offered Kane this new, lucrative contract. But he does state that the unnamed side want Kane to run down his Spurs deal and sign for them on a free in summer 2024.

Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG all want Harry Kane

Falk adds that PSG are now back in the race for Spurs’ all-time record scorer, having looked into signing him earlier in the transfer window. PSG, of course, will need to replace Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman is sold. They have already brought in Goncalo Ramos, but Kane is the type of centre-forward needed to truly replace Mbappe’s goal output.

Falk claims ‘Man Utd and Chelsea cannot be ruled out either’ as the chase for Kane goes down to the wire. Both of those English giants have hunted Kane previously, but to no avail.

Man Utd have already brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal. However, Erik ten Hag’s side may be forced to dip back into the transfer market after learning Hojlund’s injury is worse than first feared.

It would therefore make sense for Man Utd to try and land Kane as well. When back fit, Hojlund could learn from his more experienced striker counterpart before eventually replacing Kane in the team.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already landed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for £32m. But the Blues have lost Christopher Nkunku for several months following his knee injury and have therefore been backed to sign another forward, just like Man Utd.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, but those reports have now been labelled wide of the mark. Instead, it seems Chelsea are plotting an incredible hijack of Bayern’s move for Kane, though Man Utd and PSG will also try to convince the Spurs ace on their own projects.

