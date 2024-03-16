Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record during debut Bayern season after €95m Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has made history after his transfer away from Tottenham

Harry Kane has made history by breaking the record for the highest-scoring debut season in Bundesliga history after his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Kane reached a crossroads in his career last summer after approaching the final year of his contract with Tottenham, who until then had been the only club to ever own him. After becoming the all-time record scorer for Spurs, the England captain opted to embark on a new challenge abroad.

Bayern bought him for a Bundesliga record transfer fee of €95m and Kane has since been setting more records on the pitch.

After matching his highest-scoring Premier League season last term with 30 goals, he has been carrying on his fine form in front of goal in Germany.

Now, on the same day his former club failed to score in a league game for the first time under Ange Postecoglou, he has recorded his career-best tally of 31 goals in a league season after just 26 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, thanks to a goal in stoppage time of the first half in a 5-2 win at Darmstadt.

It is the most anyone has ever scored during their first season in the German top flight – outclassing a record that has stood for 60 years, when Uwe Seeler scored 30 times for Hamburg at the first time of asking after their promotion to the top tier – and only 10 away from Robert Lewandowski’s record for goals by a single player in any Bundesliga player.

Another landmark he could have his eyes on for comparison is the 36-goal record Erling Haaland set in his debut Premier League season with Manchester City last term, which was better than the highest-scoring debut seasons by any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Harry Kane suffers injury scare

Bayern still have eight games left this season, but Kane suffered an ankle injury during the win over Darmstadt, so it remains to be seen how many more chances he will get to threaten Lewandowski’s record from a few years ago.

“He collided with the post and twisted his ankle a bit – he had his ankle iced,” departing head coach Thomas Tuchel explained after the match.

“There’s still no diagnosis, we have to wait. I hope it’s nothing bad.”

Sporting director Christoph Freund added: “We hope it’s not so bad. He was subbed off as a precaution. He won’t take any risks with the national team.”

Kane, called up by England as usual for the upcoming international break, has taken to social media since the match, but it wasn’t to address his injury.

“Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win,” he posted.

Bayern need all the wins they can get at the moment as they aim to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Prior to Kane’s arrival in the summer, Bayern won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles. However, they are stuck second in the standings this season due to Xabi Alonso’s side being unbeaten.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career so will be devastated if the Bundesliga title does evade him, regardless of anything he achieves on an individual level.

