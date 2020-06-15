Tottenham’s hopes of signing M’Baye Niang this summer have suffered a blow.

The Senegal striker has emerged as a prime target for Jose Mourinho this summer as he looks to bring in more firepower. He was first mentioned as a target for Spurs earlier this month.

Niang scored 15 times in 36 matches for Rennes this season, but will be sold this summer. Reports in France claim his club are seeking around €25m for the Niang – a fee within Tottenham’s budget.

But the former AC Milan striker is said to be “not won over” by the prospect of a move to London. According to L’Equipe, the striker has no interest in playing second fiddle to undisputed No 1 striker Harry Kane.

Indeed, the idea of warming the bench at Tottenham is a huge no-no for the attacker.

Furthermore, L’Equipe claims Niang instead favours a move to their Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

Indeed, the paper says he spent quarantine in the city with his partner and had begun to look at properties in the area.

However, with the asking price looking a stretch for O.M, L’Equipe has raised the prospect of Niang moving to Qatar. As per the report, Al-Duhail are the interested club and have put a tempting package on the table.

And while Niang prefers Marseille, their failure to meet his asking price will leave the 25-year-old with a decision to make.

THIAGO SILVA AS WELL AS NIANG ON MOURINHO WISH-LIST

Mourinho is also looking to bolster his defence this summer and has been linked with Thiago Silva.

Jose Mourinho has earmarked free-agent Silva as the man to replace Jan Vertonghen, who is set to leave this summer.

However, despite their interest, Spurs are reportedly behind their Premier League rivals in the race to land the veteran Brazilian. Read more here.