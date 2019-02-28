Harry Kane could find himself landing a retrospective suspension, ruling him on of Saturday’s clash against Arsenal, after his headbutt against Cesar Azpilicueta was missed by the match officials on Wednesday evening.

Spurs went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to strikes from Pedro and a Kieran Trippier own goal, suffering their second successive league defeat to almost certainly end their title ambitions according to the latest Premier League betting tips.

After the match, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino highlighted why his side had been so poor at Stamford Bridge – but his frustrations could be about to double with Kane possibly facing a retrospective ban after referee Andre Marriner missed his apparent headbutt on Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta.

And if Marriner admits in his post-match observations to the FA that he missed the Kane incident, the FA will likely choose to take retrospective action – with a three-match ban for violent conduct looking likely.

“Harry Kane can count himself lucky not to have been sent off on Wednesday,” former referee Mark Clattenburg told the Daily Mail. “There looked to be minimal contact with Azpilicueta but it does not matter how severe it was.

“Even if it was an attempted headbutt, that still carries the same punishment – a red card.

“Fortunately for Kane, Azpilicueta did not make a meal of it.

“The incident seemed to be missed by the match officials and the FA could now take retrospective action against Kane.”

Spurs remain third after the defeat at Stamford Bridge but Arsenal can close within a point of their north London rivals if they claim victory at Wembley.