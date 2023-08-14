Harry Kane delight with second Bayern record smashed after Tottenham exit, aiding German super cup blow

Harry Kane has not only shattered Bayern’s transfer record when joining from Tottenham Hotspur, but he has also broken the record for the number of shirt sales in one day at the club.

Kane was linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer after entering the final 12 months of his Tottenham contract. But the Red Devils were soon put off by Tottenham’s huge demands, prompting them to pursue other centre-forwards.

Instead, Bayern surprisingly emerged as Kane’s main suitors. And after having several approaches knocked back by the North London side, Bayern eventually managed to strike an agreement for his transfer.

Bayern paid an initial €100million (£86.3m) when signing Kane over the weekend. The deal could eventually be worth €120m (£103.6m) if all bonus clauses are met.

The England captain made his Bayern debut on Saturday, coming on in the 64th minute of their German super cup clash against RB Leipzig.

However, Kane’s debut ended in defeat as a Dani Olmo hat-trick gave Leipzig a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Kane will be very frustrated about the result as the main reason he left Spurs was to win major trophies, something he has never managed in his career so far.

But, in a minor boost for the 30-year-old, he can celebrate breaking Bayern’s shirt sales record. According to German source Bild, Bayern sold well over 10,000 Kane shirts online and in store on Saturday, when the player’s transfer became official.

Harry Kane breaks Bayern shirt sales record

This broke the German giants’ record, which was previously the number of sales managed on the day of the 2020 Champions League final.

This becomes the second record Kane has broken at Bayern. Thomas Tuchel’s side smashed their transfer record when paying an initial £86.3m for him, as their previous biggest outlay of all time was the £68m spent on defender Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Of course, Kane will be aiming to break more meaningful records once he gets properly up and running at the Allianz Arena.

He will aim to score as many goals as possible this term to help Bayern retain their Bundesliga crown and also go far in the Champions League. They have not won Europe’s elite club competition since the previously mentioned 2020 final.

For Spurs, life must go on without Kane, who is their greatest ever goalscorer. Ange Postecoglou looks set to place his trust in Richarlison as his new No.9, although the Brazilian may need some help.

And according to the latest rumours, Spurs are in contact over a controversial striker signing.