Harry Kane escapes ban after alleged headbutt on Azpilicueta

Harry Kane won’t face any retrospective action following his altercation with Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Tottenham striker appeared to catch the Chelsea skipper with his head during their second half of the clash at Stamford Bridge, which reports on Thursday suggested could have landed him a three-match violent conduct charge.

However, referee Andre Marriner claimed he saw the incident in his report, meaning the FA are powerless to take any further action and clearing Kane to play in Saturday’s north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley.

“Harry Kane can count himself lucky not to have been sent off on Wednesday,” former referee Mark Clattenburg told the Daily Mail. “There looked to be minimal contact with Azpilicueta but it does not matter how severe it was.

“Even if it was an attempted headbutt, that still carries the same punishment – a red card.

“Fortunately for Kane, Azpilicueta did not make a meal of it.

“The incident seemed to be missed by the match officials and the FA could now take retrospective action against Kane.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, chose not to make too much of the incident and merely put it down to Kane’s competitive nature.

“We were frustrated, we want to win, we show our character,” said Pochettino.

“Things that happen that we don’t know because it’s impossible from outside the pitch to see what is going on inside. But that is football.

“It’s not a thing we should be worried about. When you finish the game and shake hands, big hug and the game finishes and it’s finished.”

Tottenham remain third after the defeat at Stamford Bridge but Arsenal can close within a point of their north London rivals if they claim victory at Wembley.