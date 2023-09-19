Harry Kane makes chilling Man Utd prediction before UCL clash; reveals new reason for ditching Tottenham

Harry Kane sounded a Manchester United warning ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, and the striker detailed a new reason why leaving Tottenham was the “best decision”.

Man Utd sought to add the England captain to their ranks over the summer, though Financial Fair Play constraints hindered their efforts.

The Red Devils simply could not afford to sign Kane as well as Andre Onana and Mason Mount. As such, Rasmus Hojlund was drafted in instead to the tune of £72m (including add-ons).

United’s inability to strike paved the way for Bayern Munich to sign Kane. The 30-year-old has done exactly what you’d expect, scoring a goal per game since his roughly £100m (including add-ons) transfer.

However, Kane may yet come back to haunt Man Utd who were drawn in the same Champions League group as Bayern. Their first meeting in Germany will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Now, speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated Deutschland, Kane was asked about facing the club he could’ve joined.

Man Utd struggling, but Kane wary of “dangerous” response

Kane acknowledged United are in a “difficult moment” having lost three of their opening five matches in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the striker expects a tough test from a “dangerous” side who have their backs against the wall. In Kane’s eyes, United are more than capable of causing an upset if Bayern aren’t at their best.

“A difficult game,” admitted Kane. “I know Manchester United are having a difficult moment at the moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re always looking to come back in a big way.

“So we have to be prepared for them and of course we want to get the crowd behind us as early as possible on Wednesday in front of our home crowd and approach the game with a lot of intensity.

“The Champions League is always special and my first game with Bayern Munich will stay with me – so I hope it goes well.”

READ MORE: Favoured Sancho escape route doused in flames as club don’t want Man Utd problem child

Kane reveals more on Tottenham exit decision

Among the reasons Kane reportedly left boyhood club Tottenham was his quest for major silverware.

However, Kane went on to add a determination to take his game to an even higher level at a club who regularly compete for – and win – top honours was among his considerations.

“I’ve been thinking about all the circumstances,” continued Kane when asked if he had any concerns about leaving Spurs for Bayern.

“Ultimately I decided to do this because I want to push myself to get better. That’s the most important thing when you come to a club like Bayern Munich.

“I’m on the big stage and have to perform accordingly. But of course there are many factors involved in such a change: I have a young family that is moving to another country.

“It’s not always easy, but we try to approach it calmly. I know it was the best decision for me professionally and I think it will be a great experience for all of us.”

READ MORE: Man Utd deal penned as Fabrizio Romano confirms forward has signed in landmark agreement