Harry Kane: Man Utd, Chelsea learn transfer chances as sources reveal all on explosive Bayern exit rumours

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been linked with a shock return to England in recent weeks with Chelsea and Manchester United both interested, per reports.

Bayern have had a turbulent season that has seen them sack their manager, bring in Thomas Tuchel, then decide to part ways with Tuchel when the season ends before the Bundesliga title for the first time in eleven years.

This was not what Kane envisaged when he joined the German giants from Tottenham for £100m in the summer. The 30-year-old signed in the hope of finally lifting trophies and putting some medals into the story of his superb career.

There is a big possibility that he ends up without a trophy this season and that has led to suggestions that he’ll move in the summer and return to England, as the club’s situation has made him unhappy.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the real story is very different, however.

The notion that Kane will be sold this summer has been laughed off by sources close to Bayern, who are delighted to have the England star at the peak of his powers.

The suggestion Kane is unhappy is also shot down quickly by TEAMtalk sources close to the player who suggest he is enjoying life in Munich and believes the experience is improving him further as a player.

Harry Kane focused on Champions League glory with Bayern

Kane is still in with a chance of lifting a Champions League trophy after the talisman helped his side knock out old rivals Arsenal to reach the semi-final of the competition.

Bayern will have to surpass Real Madrid in the semi-final but Bayern they are a side that you can never rule out to reach the final of Europe’s top competition.

Kane has proved to be worth every penny of his £100m fee after scoring 33 league goals in just 30 games this season. He tops the Bundesliga scoring charts and is seen as essential to the clubs plans next season.

He would also cost a huge sum this summer regardless as he is contracted until 2027 and the German side are very strong in their valuations and what they will accept for their players.

With that in mind, everything points towards Kane remaining at Bayern for at least another season, despite various outlets suggesting otherwise.

