Harry Kane next club: Pundit makes big claim over Tottenham or Chelsea move for Bayern striker

Harry Kane could be on his way back to England this summer

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has given his reaction to talk of Harry Kane potentially joining the club’s bitter London rivals Chelsea.

While Bayern are enduring a tough season that will see Thomas Tuchel walk away at the end of the season, Kane has excelled on a personal level in Bavaria.

Having joined Bayern over the summer in an £85million deal, the England skipper has scored a remarkable 31 goals in 31 games in all competitions.

Kane moved to Germany with the sole intention of winning silverware, having fallen short on so many occasions at Tottenham, but things have not gone to plan so far.

Bayern look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first team in over a decade, as Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen continue to make all the running in Germany.

That has led to rumours that the 30-year-old is growing unhappy in Munich and that he could greenlight a return to the Premier League as early as this summer.

A report earlier this week suggested that Chelsea are readying a swoop for Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer, while Manchester United continued to be mentioned in passing.

Mauricio Pochettino still wants to add a world-class No.9 to his squad and would love to rekindle the relationship he had with Kane in north London at Stamford Bridge.

Robinson backs Kane to snub Chelsea move

However, Robinson expects the striker to remain committed to Bayern and the former Spurs and England stopper rejected the idea that Kane would join one of his old club’s deadliest rivals

When asked about the Blues’ interest in Kane, the pundit told Football Insider: “He’d never go to Chelsea. Kane’s only just gone to Bayern Munich – one of the biggest teams in Europe. They’re having a faltering season, but he’s having a great one and looks like he’s going to win the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga.

“They’re still in the Champions League – they’re only 1-0 down [to Lazio]. I don’t suspect Kane would want to reverse and go back to the Premier League after just one season.

“If he was to come back to England, I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if Tottenham had something in the deal to take him back.”

Indeed, there have been rumours of Tottenham having a first option to bring Kane back to England, but it just remains to be seen how things turn out for the Three Lions star.

